VRL Logistics Q3 Results Review - Subdued Demand In Southern States Impact Tonnage Growth: Motilal Oswal
Network expansion to play a key role in volume growth.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
VRL Logistics Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 revenue grew 8% YoY/4% QoQ to ~Rs 7.4 billion (estimates Rs 7.7 billion). Volumes increased 8% YoY to 1.09 million tons in Q3 FY24. The sluggish demand in southern states, attributed to an unfavorable spread of the monsoon, affected volume growth. Realisation per ton stood at Rs 6,669 (flat YoY and QoQ).
Ebitda margins stood at 12.8%, against our estimate of 14.0%. The margins were adversely impacted by higher employee costs. Further, increased costs have not been passed on to customers, leading to pressure on Ebitda margins. Ebitda stood at Rs 944 million (13% below our estimate of Rs 1.08 billion).
Adjusted profit after tax declined 64% YoY to Rs 137 million (versus our estimate of Rs 335 million). Weak operating performance, higher depreciation, interest expense, and lower other income dragged APAT.
We expect VRL to clock a compound annual growth rate of 13%/14%/14%/16% in volume/revenue/Ebitda/PAT over FY23-26.
We retain our 'Buy' rating with a revised target price of Rs 820 (based on 28 times FY26E earning per share).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Godrej Properties Q3 Results Review -NCR Retaining The Top Spot In Presales Contribution: Dolat Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.