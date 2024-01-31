Vodafone Idea Q3 Results Review - Controlled Cost Led Ebitda Growth: Motilal Oswal
The capex directed toward the rollout of 4G and 5G holds significant importance.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Vodafone Idea Ltd. reported 4% QoQ Ebitda growth (pre Ind Accounting Standard-116), led by reduction in network opex attributed to seasonality and decreased roaming/access cost.
This is despite flat revenue growth, which was adversely affected by the loss of 4.6 million subscribers. This was partially mitigated by a 2% QoQ growth in average revenue per user.
Vodafone Idea continues to lose market share, partly accentuated by recent tariff hikes. It continues to explore avenues for fundraising, complemented by financial support of Rs 20 billion from one of its promoters.
However, the liquidity situation continues to appear bleak, given that there is a scheduled debt repayment of Rs 54 billion in the next one year, against Q3 FY24 annualized Ebitda (pre IND-AS 116) of Rs 86 billion. We reiterate our 'Neutral' stance on the stock.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.