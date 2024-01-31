NDTV ProfitResearch ReportsVodafone Idea Q3 Results Review - Controlled Cost Led Ebitda Growth: Motilal Oswal
Vodafone Idea Q3 Results Review - Controlled Cost Led Ebitda Growth: Motilal Oswal

The capex directed toward the rollout of 4G and 5G holds significant importance.

31 Jan 2024, 07:35 AM IST
A Vodafone Idea Ltd.'s sim card kept inside the store's gallery. (Photo: Usha Kunji/ NDTV Profit)

Motilal Oswal Report

Vodafone Idea Ltd. reported 4% QoQ Ebitda growth (pre Ind Accounting Standard-116), led by reduction in network opex attributed to seasonality and decreased roaming/access cost.

This is despite flat revenue growth, which was adversely affected by the loss of 4.6 million subscribers. This was partially mitigated by a 2% QoQ growth in average revenue per user.

Vodafone Idea continues to lose market share, partly accentuated by recent tariff hikes. It continues to explore avenues for fundraising, complemented by financial support of Rs 20 billion from one of its promoters.

However, the liquidity situation continues to appear bleak, given that there is a scheduled debt repayment of Rs 54 billion in the next one year, against Q3 FY24 annualized Ebitda (pre IND-AS 116) of Rs 86 billion. We reiterate our 'Neutral' stance on the stock.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Vodafone Idea Q3FY24 Results Review.pdf
