Vodafone Idea - Continued Efforts Toward Fund Raising: Motilal Oswal
Fund raise positive for network expansion
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
In line with management statements over the past four-six quarters regarding the fund raising, the Vodafone Idea Ltd. board has approved an equity fund raise of up to Rs 200 billion, with participation from the promoters.
The total fund raise, comprising both equity and debt, amounts to Rs 450b. It is expected that the equity fund raise will occur in the next quarter.
However, post moratorium ends in FY26, the company’s annual obligation would be ~Rs 430 billion versus Ebitda of Rs 84 billion, presenting a significant risk.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.