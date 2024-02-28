Vodafone Idea - Continued Efforts Toward Fund Raising: Motilal Oswal

In line with management statements over the past four-six quarters regarding the fund raising, the Vodafone Idea Ltd. board has approved an equity fund raise of up to Rs 200 billion, with participation from the promoters.

The total fund raise, comprising both equity and debt, amounts to Rs 450b. It is expected that the equity fund raise will occur in the next quarter.

However, post moratorium ends in FY26, the company’s annual obligation would be ~Rs 430 billion versus Ebitda of Rs 84 billion, presenting a significant risk.