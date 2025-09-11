VIP, Safari Industries Gets Motilal Oswal's 'Buy' Rating As It Initiates Coverage

Motilal Oswal initiates coverage on VIP, Safari Industries with a 'Buy' tag. (Source: Freepik)
VIP and Safari are the leading players in the Indian luggage industry, commanding strong market positions across mass and mid-premium segments. While travel, tourism, and weddings remain consistent demand drivers, the brokerage believe the sector’s structural growth is increasingly fueled by the resurgence of academic activities, rising international student mobility, and accelerating premiumization trends.