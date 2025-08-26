Vikran Engineering IPO Open For Subscription Today — Should You Subscribe? Read DRChoksey's Report

Vikran Engineering Ltd.'s initial public offering opened for subscription today and concludes on Aug. 29.
(Photo source: Freepik)
The Maharashtra based engineering and infrastructure solution provider Vikran Engineering Ltd.'s Rs 772-crore IPO comprises of a fresh issue of up to Rs 721 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 51 crore. The company has fixed the price band in the range of Rs 92 to Rs 97 per equity share. Investors can place bids starting from a minimum of 148 shares and in multiples thereafter.