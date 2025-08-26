Business NewsResearch ReportsVikran Engineering IPO Open For Subscription Today — Should You Subscribe? Read DRChoksey's Report
ADVERTISEMENT

Vikran Engineering IPO Open For Subscription Today — Should You Subscribe? Read DRChoksey's Report

Vikran Engineering's Rs 772-crore IPO comprises of a fresh issue of up to Rs 721 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 51 crore.

26 Aug 2025, 02:26 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vikran Engineering Ltd.'s initial public offering opened for subscription today and concludes on Aug. 29.</p><p>(Photo source: Freepik)</p></div>
Vikran Engineering Ltd.'s initial public offering opened for subscription today and concludes on Aug. 29.

(Photo source: Freepik)

The Maharashtra based engineering and infrastructure solution provider Vikran Engineering Ltd.'s Rs 772-crore IPO comprises of a fresh issue of up to Rs 721 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 51 crore. The company has fixed the price band in the range of Rs 92 to Rs 97 per equity share. Investors can place bids starting from a minimum of 148 shares and in multiples thereafter.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT