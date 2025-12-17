Vijaya Diagnostic Shares Upgraded By Yes Securities — Check Target Price, Potential Upside And More

Business NewsResearch ReportsVijaya Diagnostic Shares Upgraded By Yes Securities — Check Target Price, Potential Upside And More
Yes Securities continues to prefer Vijaya within the diagnostic space and upgrade the stock following recent weakness.

17 Dec 2025, 11:27 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vijaya has added 9 hubs between April and Oct’25 and is likely to add another 2 in Eastern India before the end of FY26.</p><p> (Image Source: Envato)&nbsp;</p></div>
Vijaya has added 9 hubs between April and Oct’25 and is likely to add another 2 in Eastern India before the end of FY26.

After addition of Kolkata flagship hub, Vijaya is looking to add another one in Bengaluru at a cost of ~Rs 300 million which would house high-end radiology including PET CT and MRI. FY27 capex is likely around Rs 1.2 billion which would see addition of another four hubs and about Rs 400 million earmarked for ~25 Spokes, which would be necessary given the strong hub capacity being created in current year.
