Vijaya Diagnostic Shares Upgraded By Yes Securities — Check Target Price, Potential Upside And More

After addition of Kolkata flagship hub, Vijaya is looking to add another one in Bengaluru at a cost of ~Rs 300 million which would house high-end radiology including PET CT and MRI. FY27 capex is likely around Rs 1.2 billion which would see addition of another four hubs and about Rs 400 million earmarked for ~25 Spokes, which would be necessary given the strong hub capacity being created in current year.