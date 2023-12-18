Venus Pipes - Reaping The Benefits Of Shift From Unorganised To Organised: Anand Rathi

We expect Venus Pipes and Tubes Ltd.'s revenue/Ebitda to register 31.5%/51.9% compound annual growth rates over FY23-FY26 and initiate coverage on the company with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,700, 25% potential (23 times FY26e price/earning).

The PE multiple attributed to value the company is on par with peer Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd.’s five-year average P/E, which we believe is fair due to excellent return ratios and structural rise in margins.