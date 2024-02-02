Vedanta Q3 Review - Robust Performance Across Verticals Leads To A Beat In Operating Results: Motilal Oswal
Vedanta delivered the highest ever Q3 consolidated net sales at Rs 355 billion (up 4% YoY), which was 6% higher than our estimate of Rs 337 billion.
Motilal Oswal Report
Vedanta Ltd.'s performance has substantially improved during the quarter, driven by better-than-estimated performance across segments.
An extension of the maturity of bonds at HoldCo. by three years provides adequate liquidity comfort to the company in the near term.
To account for its better performance, comfortable debt position, higher volumes, and improved Ebitda guidance by the management, we have raised our FY24/FY25/FY26 Ebitda estimates by 15%/1%/3%.
Vedanta currently trades at 6.4 times FY26E enterprise value/Ebitda, and we believe that the stock is adequately priced in at current levels.
We reiterate our Neutral rating on Vedanta with a revised SoTP based target price of Rs 270.
