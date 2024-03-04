Vedanta - Debt, Capex And The Demerger Story To Unfold: Yes Securities

Demerger aimed to unlock potential value

On September 29, 2023, the Vedanta board approved a pure-play, asset-owner business model that will ultimately result in six separate listed companies.

We see this move to benefit the company in value unlocking by –

Firstly, it makes the complex business structure simpler with sector focused operations.

Secondly, the demerger makes it easier for the investors to value businesses individually and invest in more value accretive sectors that would down the line be the compounders of wealth.

Thirdly, majority of the capex is being put into minerals-based sectors – zinc, aluminium, and copper.

The growth of the use of the base metals is expected from the upcoming sustainability goals for the company and the economy in general which could see these businesses to become the next cash-cows for the group.