Vedanta - Debt, Capex And The Demerger Story To Unfold: Yes Securities
Yes Securities Report
The analyst meet which was held on Feb. 27, focused on the demerger story and potential value unlocking from the same. The meet also laid out the expansion plans under different verticals for the company.
At the current market price, the company currently trades at 5.01 times enterprise value/Ebitda at FY24E as per Bloomberg estimates.
Demerger aimed to unlock potential value
On September 29, 2023, the Vedanta board approved a pure-play, asset-owner business model that will ultimately result in six separate listed companies.
We see this move to benefit the company in value unlocking by –
Firstly, it makes the complex business structure simpler with sector focused operations.
Secondly, the demerger makes it easier for the investors to value businesses individually and invest in more value accretive sectors that would down the line be the compounders of wealth.
Thirdly, majority of the capex is being put into minerals-based sectors – zinc, aluminium, and copper.
The growth of the use of the base metals is expected from the upcoming sustainability goals for the company and the economy in general which could see these businesses to become the next cash-cows for the group.
