Vedant Fashions Q3 Results Review - Rolling With The Shraddh Punches; Profit Steady: ICICI Securities
Shraddh (in October 2023) impacts revenue growth.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Vedant Fashions Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 result was unexciting, impacted by ‘shraddh’ in October 2023 (83% of ~18 shraddh days fell in October 2023 versus. 100% in September 2022). Same-store sales growth performance between October 15, and December 15 at 17% YoY should be analysed in the context of two times higher number of wedding days in Q3 FY24 (at 12 days versus six days in Q3 FY23); spillover benefit of 0 wedding days in Q2 FY24.
Hence, we would expect SSSG performance to be relatively higher. Key positives in the result include stable operating profit margins, healthy retail expansion rate, 85% cash conversion ratio, and continued expansion of flagship size (bigger size) Manyavar stores – these shall likely drive superior customer experience and operating leverage benefits.
Optimism now rests on Q4, which has ~30 wedding days (highest over last six years). Maintain 'Add'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.