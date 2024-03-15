Varun Beverages - Journey Of Resilient Growth, Strategic Advancements: Motilal Oswal

We expect Varun Beverages Ltd. to maintain its earnings momentum, aided by:

higher acceptance of newly launched products, increased penetration in newly acquired territories in India and Africa, continued expansion in capacity and distribution reach, growing refrigeration in rural and semi-rural areas, and a scale-up in international operations.

Factoring the strong fundamentals and potential for future growth (expect 21%/22%/28% revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate over CY23-26), we retain our Buy rating for the stock.

We value the stock at 57 times March-26E earnings per share to arrive at a target price of Rs 1,600.