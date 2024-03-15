Varun Beverages - Journey Of Resilient Growth, Strategic Advancements: Motilal Oswal
Adopts multi-pronged strategy to sustain strong growth momentum
Motilal Oswal Report
We expect Varun Beverages Ltd. to maintain its earnings momentum, aided by:
higher acceptance of newly launched products,
increased penetration in newly acquired territories in India and Africa,
continued expansion in capacity and distribution reach,
growing refrigeration in rural and semi-rural areas, and
a scale-up in international operations.
Factoring the strong fundamentals and potential for future growth (expect 21%/22%/28% revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate over CY23-26), we retain our Buy rating for the stock.
We value the stock at 57 times March-26E earnings per share to arrive at a target price of Rs 1,600.
