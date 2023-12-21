Varun Beverages - Expanding Its Footing In The African Market: Axis Securities
We believe Varun Beverages' acquisition of BevCo provides a much-needed thrust to expand its geographical footprint in Africa coupled with the expansion of other businesses
Axis Securities Report
We believe Varun Beverages Ltd.'s acquisition of BevCo provides a much-needed thrust to expand its geographical footprint in Africa coupled with the expansion of other businesses – energy business, dairy and Juice would be key growth drivers for the company in the coming years.
Moreover, Varun Beverages is a strong candidate in the entire fmcg space on account of-
Normalcy of operations and market share gains in newly acquired territories (post Covid-19 disruptions),
the management’s continued focus on the efficient go-to-market execution in acquired and underpenetrated territories especially in rural markets,
expansion of its distribution reach to 3.5 million outlets in CY23 from three million currently,
focus on expanding high-margin Sting energy drink across outlets coupled with increased focus on expansion of value-added Dairy, Sports drink (Gatorade), and Juice segment.
Varun Beverages has been in our top picks portfolio since long and we continue to remain positive on the stock on a mid to long-term basis.
We estimate revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 23%/30%/35% over CY22-25E as we revised our CY24-25 PAT estimates upwards by 5%/12% based on the abovementioned rationales.
We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with the revised target price of Rs 1,450/share (47 times CY25 earnings per share) versus the earlier target price of Rs 1,200/share (45 times CY25 EPS), implying an upside of 24% from the current market price.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
