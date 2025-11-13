Business NewsResearch ReportsVarroc Engineering Q2 Review — ICICI Securities Maintains 'Buy', Raises Target Price, Implying 15% Upside
ADVERTISEMENT

Varroc Engineering Q2 Review — ICICI Securities Maintains 'Buy', Raises Target Price, Implying 15% Upside

ICICI Securities projects 12% revenue CAGR over FY25–28, Varroc's Ebitda margin to improve to 10.7% by FY28, and RoE to reach 21%.

13 Nov 2025, 04:53 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Varroc Engineering's Ebitdam stood at 9.2%, down ~80 bps YoY, primarily due to higher mix of low margin tool sales. (Photo: Company website)</p></div>
Varroc Engineering's Ebitdam stood at 9.2%, down ~80 bps YoY, primarily due to higher mix of low margin tool sales. (Photo: Company website)
Varroc Engineering's revenue was up 6% YoY at Rs 22 billion with ~8% YoY growth in India operations. Overseas growth lagged (down 18% YoY) due to macro weakness.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT