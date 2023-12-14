V-Mart - Winds Of Change: Motilal Oswal

V-Mart Retail Ltd. has reported a weak earnings trajectory over the last few years, primarily due to factors such as weakness in the core business, sluggish performance/ recovery in the Unlimited format, and losses within Limeroad. However, we believe there are signs of gradual reversal in trend, with noticeable changes in the business.

These changes are being driven by strong actions taken by the management, which may bring about a significant transformation. The key trends of visible changes are outlined below: