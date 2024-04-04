V-Mart Retail Q4 Business Update - Inline With Expectation; Limeroad A Worry: Nirmal Bang
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
V-Mart Retail Ltd. preannounced Q4 FY24 quarterly revenue yesterday post market hours.
Q4 is usually a seasonally weaker quarter QoQ due to the festive, winter and wedding seasons all coming together in Q3 each year.
Total revenue for the quarter at Rs 6.68 billion (up 12% YoY) was broadly in line with what we had estimated at the end of Q3 FY24 (Result Update).
The retail business (ex-Limeroad) delivered revenue of Rs 6.53 billion. The 12% YoY retail revenue growth has come from store expansion of 5% YoY and same store sales growth of +6% (V-Mart at +4% and Unlimited at +13%).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.