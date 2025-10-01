V-Mart Gets 'Buy' Upgrade From HDFC Securities As It Sees Favorable Risk-Reward — Check New Target Price

The performance of core V-Mart stores remains steady; while Unlimited’s turnaround seems decisively in play (40 new stores added since acquisition are now firing at 5-6% pre-IND AS Ebitdam vs 1.5% for legacy stores).NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..HDFC Securities Institutional Equities.V-Mart Retail Ltd. remains among the more disciplined value retailers within our universe. Improving KPIs, a modest ask from growth/margins and palatable price tag (priced at <20x Sep-27 EV/Ebitda) makes us constructive on the name. We upgrade the stock to Buy (earlier Add) with a DCF-based target price of Rs 840/share (implying 23x Sep-27 EV/Ebitda). Note: No changes in FY26/27/28 estimates..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.IT Q2 Results Preview — Tech Mahindra, Coforge Remains Motilal Oswal's Top Pick Ahead Of Q2 Earnings.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.