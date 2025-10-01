V-Mart Gets 'Buy' Upgrade From HDFC Securities As It Sees Favorable Risk-Reward — Check New Target Price

Business NewsResearch ReportsV-Mart Gets 'Buy' Upgrade From HDFC Securities As It Sees Favorable Risk-Reward — Check New Target Price
HDFC Securities upgrades V-Mart to 'Buy' from Add, as it sees demand momentum to continue.

01 Oct 2025, 01:45 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Despite longer monsoons, V-Mart maintains its high-single digit same-store sales growth guidance.</p><p>(Photo Source: Company's official Facebook page)</p></div>
Despite longer monsoons, V-Mart maintains its high-single digit same-store sales growth guidance.

(Photo Source: Company's official Facebook page)

The performance of core V-Mart stores remains steady; while Unlimited’s turnaround seems decisively in play (40 new stores added since acquisition are now firing at 5-6% pre-IND AS Ebitdam vs 1.5% for legacy stores)
