Business NewsResearch ReportsUtkarsh Small Finance Bank Can Rally 63% Says ICICI Securities As It Resumes Coverage With 'Buy' Rating
ADVERTISEMENT

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Can Rally 63% Says ICICI Securities As It Resumes Coverage With 'Buy' Rating

ICICI Securities resumes coverage on Utkarsh SFB with a 'Buy' rating - check target price.

25 Nov 2025, 11:16 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
Despite hiccups on MFI portfolio and asset quality, Utkarsh has continued to steadily build its deposit franchise, as is visible in deposit growth of >20% since FY20.  (Photo Source: Utkarsh Small Finance Bank website)
Utkarsh, since its inception, has largely focused on lending towards microfinance customers. However, post SFB conversion in FY17, it has strategically focused and realigned its portfolio towards secured products namely micro, small and medium enterprise, micro-loan against property, housing and commercial vehicle/construction equipment loans to leverage distribution.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT