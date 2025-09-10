Urban Company IPO — Should You Bid? Read Nirmal Bang Report For Key Details

Urban Company's Rs 1,900-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 4.58 crore shares amounting to Rs 472 crore and an offer-for-sale of 13.86 crore shares worth Rs 1,428 crore..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Nirmal Bang Report.Urban Company Ltd. launched its initial public offering today and the offer closes for subscription on Sep 12. Urban Company is a technology-driven, full-stack online services marketplace offering qualityfocused home and beauty services across 51 cities, including 47 in India along with UAE and Singapore, excluding KSA, which is served through a joint venture. The company has set the price band between Rs 98 and Rs 103 per share. The Rs 1,900-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 4.58 crore shares amounting to Rs 472 crore and an offer-for-sale of 13.86 crore shares worth Rs 1,428 crore. . Objects of the offerExpenditure for new technology development and cloud infrastructure.Expenditure for lease payments offices.Expenditure for marketing activities.General corporate purposes..Key Growth Drivers Expanding Consumer Base and Market Penetration.Improving Consumer Retention and Spending.Launching New Product and Service Offerings.Investing in Technology and Infrastructure..Key RisksIntense Competition from Traditional and Online Players.Inability to Attract and Retain Service Professionals.Risk of Platform Circumvention.Dependence on Brand Strength and Reputational Risks..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Urban Company IPO Day One — Check Subscription, GMP, Other Key Details.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.