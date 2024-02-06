UPL Q3 Results Review - Global Headwinds Continue To Dent Revenue: Motilal Oswal

UPL Ltd. reported another weak quarter, with a 28% YoY decline in revenue. It was primarily attributed to a continued downtrend in agrochemical prices (down 24% YoY), leading to continued destocking of inventory by distributors (volumes down 5% YoY).

All regions (except rest of the world) witnessed a sales decline of at least 20% (India) to as high as 64% (North America). Rest of world sales grew 12% YoY.

Gross debt (excluding perpetual bonds) increased to Rs 361.7 billion as of December- 23 from Rs 328 billion as of December- 22.

Net debt (excluding perpetual bonds) increased to Rs 313.5 billion as of December- 23 from Rs 275.3 billion as of December-22.