United Spirits Q3 Results Review - Better-Than-Expected Performance; Valuation Rich: Nirmal Bang
Seasonal uptick in demand was below the company’s expectations.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
United Spirits Ltd.'s volume and gross profit in Q3 FY24 were in line with our expectations, but lower-than-expected staff costs and other expenses and higher-than expected other income led to a significant beat on Ebitda and profit after tax.
The management has stated that Ebitda margin for FY24 will be better than the earlier guidance of ~15% despite continued inflation in extra neutral alcohol, its key raw material, and likely higher-than-usual ad spends in Q4 FY24.
While we expect robust ~28% earning per share compound annual growth rate over FY23-FY25E on the back of a meagre 6% EPS CAGR in the preceding four years, valuation is rich at ~59 times FY25E EPS, especially considering lower return on capital employed compared to consumer peers.
We maintain 'Accumulate' with a target price of Rs 1,130 (Rs 1,040 earlier), valuing the stock at 50 times December 2025E EPS (50 times September 2025E earlier).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.