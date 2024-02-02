Union Budget 2024-25 - Government Stays Focused On Long-Term Macro Stability: Motilal Oswal
Committed to achieving fiscal deficit of 4.5% of GDP by FY26
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
The Interim Union Budget 2024 was presented on February 01, 2024. Although the Finance Minister had already informed that no 'spectacular announcements' were forthcoming, the market participants had some expectations.
However, the government did not announce any new schemes or incentives and followed the fiscal deficit consolidation path by maintaining its investment-led spending growth strategy.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.