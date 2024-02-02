Union Budget 2024-25 - Government Stays Focused On Long-Term Macro Stability: Motilal Oswal

NDTV ProfitResearch ReportsUnion Budget 2024-25 - Government Stays Focused On Long-Term Macro Stability: Motilal Oswal
Committed to achieving fiscal deficit of 4.5% of GDP by FY26

02 Feb 2024, 07:48 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p><strong>&nbsp;</strong>The Union Budget for 2024-25 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Thursday, 1 February.</p></div>
 The Union Budget for 2024-25 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Thursday, 1 February.

Motilal Oswal Report

The Interim Union Budget 2024 was presented on February 01, 2024. Although the Finance Minister had already informed that no 'spectacular announcements' were forthcoming, the market participants had some expectations.

However, the government did not announce any new schemes or incentives and followed the fiscal deficit consolidation path by maintaining its investment-led spending growth strategy.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Union Budget 2024-25 Update.pdf
