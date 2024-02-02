Union Budget 2024-25 - 'Fiscal Prudence To The Fore': HDFC Securities

The FY24-25 interim union budget had no big-bang policy announcements, but bias is still investment-led growth though the quantum is smaller. No dole-outs to boost consumption as fiscal prudence gains prominence.

Downward revision of the fiscal deficit target for FY24 at 5.8% from the budgeted 5.9% was a positive surprise. It was led by higher than budgeted income tax collection, RBI and public sector undertaking dividend and capex savings (Rs 0.5 trillion) despite lower nominal GDP growth.