Union Bank of India Is Still A 'Buy' For Anand Rathi Despite Weak Q1 — Check Target Price

Lower margins and weaker non-interest income led to Union Bank of India’s operating profits degrowth. Yet, its cost/income was below 50%, suggesting decent overall operating performance.

Headline asset quality and provision coverage ratio improved. Key positives were:

modest slippages (1% of loans), lower stress formation (SMA at 0.5% of loans), decent traction in the retail/MSME books (up 5.7%/5.9% QoQ) and 15%+ RoE now for 10 straight quarters.

We expect the bank to deliver a sustainable, ~14%, RoE in the medium term.

We retain our Buy rating, with a 12-mth target price of Rs168, 0.9x price/adjusted book value on the FY27e book.