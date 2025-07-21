Union Bank of India Is Still A 'Buy' For Anand Rathi Despite Weak Q1 — Check Target Price
Anand Rathi expects Union Bank of India to deliver a sustainable, ~14%, RoE in the medium term, hence maintains Buy rating.
Union Bank of India's slippages were Rs 23.5 billion (1% of loans), lower than the previous quarter and our estimate. They were range-bound across segments with notable improvement in agri.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Anand Rathi Report
Lower margins and weaker non-interest income led to Union Bank of India’s operating profits degrowth. Yet, its cost/income was below 50%, suggesting decent overall operating performance.
Headline asset quality and provision coverage ratio improved. Key positives were:
modest slippages (1% of loans),
lower stress formation (SMA at 0.5% of loans),
decent traction in the retail/MSME books (up 5.7%/5.9% QoQ) and
15%+ RoE now for 10 straight quarters.
We expect the bank to deliver a sustainable, ~14%, RoE in the medium term.
We retain our Buy rating, with a 12-mth target price of Rs168, 0.9x price/adjusted book value on the FY27e book.
Risks:
Lumpy slippages in the corporate book; less-than-expected credit growth.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RBL Bank Shares Downgraded To 'Sell' By Dolat Capital Post Q1 Results On Expensive Valuations
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.