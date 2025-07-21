Business NewsResearch ReportsUnion Bank of India Is Still A 'Buy' For Anand Rathi Despite Weak Q1 — Check Target Price
Union Bank of India Is Still A 'Buy' For Anand Rathi Despite Weak Q1 — Check Target Price

Anand Rathi expects Union Bank of India to deliver a sustainable, ~14%, RoE in the medium term, hence maintains Buy rating.

21 Jul 2025, 04:29 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Union Bank of India's loan book was Rs 9.5 trillion, with strong growth in retail and MSME segments. (Photo: Vishal Patel/ Source:NDTV Profit)&nbsp;</p></div>
Union Bank of India's loan book was Rs 9.5 trillion, with strong growth in retail and MSME segments. (Photo: Vishal Patel/ Source:NDTV Profit) 

Union Bank of India's slippages were Rs 23.5 billion (1% of loans), lower than the previous quarter and our estimate. They were range-bound across segments with notable improvement in agri.

Anand Rathi Report

Lower margins and weaker non-interest income led to Union Bank of India’s operating profits degrowth. Yet, its cost/income was below 50%, suggesting decent overall operating performance.

Headline asset quality and provision coverage ratio improved. Key positives were:

  1. modest slippages (1% of loans),

  2. lower stress formation (SMA at 0.5% of loans),

  3. decent traction in the retail/MSME books (up 5.7%/5.9% QoQ) and

  4. 15%+ RoE now for 10 straight quarters.

We expect the bank to deliver a sustainable, ~14%, RoE in the medium term.

We retain our Buy rating, with a 12-mth target price of Rs168, 0.9x price/adjusted book value on the FY27e book.

Risks:

Lumpy slippages in the corporate book; less-than-expected credit growth.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Anand Rathi Union Bank of India Q1FY26 Results Review.pdf

