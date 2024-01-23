Union Bank of India - Credit Growth Sturdy, 1% RoA Sustainable; Retaining A 'Buy': Anand Rathi

Union Bank of India’s strong Q3 profitability with ~1.07% return on asset was backed by stable operating performance and modest provisions. Key positives were-

sharp gross non-performing asset improvement (down 155 basis points QoQ), healthy, ~7% QoQ, loan growth, sustained 1%+ RoA, strong liquidity and capitalisation.

With healthy credit growth persisting and modest credit costs, Union Bank of India’s earnings are expected to be robust.

We retain our positive view with a 12-month target price of Rs 166, one time price/book value on the FY26E book.

Risks: Lumpy slippages in the corporate book; less-than-expected credit growth.