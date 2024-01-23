Union Bank of India - Credit Growth Sturdy, 1% RoA Sustainable; Retaining A 'Buy': Anand Rathi
Higher business growth combined with stable margins and favorable credit costs would lead to strong profitability in the medium term
Anand Rathi Report
Union Bank of India’s strong Q3 profitability with ~1.07% return on asset was backed by stable operating performance and modest provisions. Key positives were-
sharp gross non-performing asset improvement (down 155 basis points QoQ),
healthy, ~7% QoQ, loan growth,
sustained 1%+ RoA,
strong liquidity and capitalisation.
With healthy credit growth persisting and modest credit costs, Union Bank of India’s earnings are expected to be robust.
We retain our positive view with a 12-month target price of Rs 166, one time price/book value on the FY26E book.
Risks: Lumpy slippages in the corporate book; less-than-expected credit growth.
