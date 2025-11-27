Unimech Aerospace Shares Is Still A 'Buy' For Anand Rathi Despite Tariff Headwinds, Diversification Push

While the pre-IPO fund-raising unlocks additional growth levers, ongoing capacity expansion supports its scalability. Backed by a strong executionfocused team, Unimech remains well-placed for long-term value creation. Although FY26 is likely to remain soft due to tariff-related headwinds, the medium-term outlook remains robust, aided by aero-tooling scale-up, ramp-up of engine stands and diversification into nuclear, semiconductor an...