Understanding The Granularities, Opportunities, Challenges In India’s Renewable Energy Sector: Systematix
Pace of wind capacity addition and supply chain constraints
Systematix Report
We hosted an expert session addressing India’s renewable energy sector. Expert has over 30 years of experience working on capex projects for solar modules and cells, wind turbines, automobile engines, heavy engineering, steel rolling, and fabrication plants. The session entailed discussions on key sectoral developments and provided insights into the prospects of India’s energy landscape.
Key takeaways from our expert session on India’s Renewable Energy Sector:
• Evolution of Renewable Energy efficiency:
India's RE sector has witnessed notable evolution since the early 1970s. Wind systems that began with ~250- kilowatt nameplate capacity have reached 3MW, 4MW, and 5MW in India. Solar modules have seen a similar evolution from 50 watts to 750-watt panels with efficiency growing from 6-7% to ~25%.
• India’s RE target 2030:
Indian government has set itself a target to reach 500GW of RE installed capacity by 2030. This would comprise 60% solar energy and 40% wind energy, excluding hydroelectricity. RE currently constitutes ~30% of India’s energy mix.
