Understanding The Granularities, Opportunities, Challenges In India’s Renewable Energy Sector: Systematix

Key takeaways from our expert session on India’s Renewable Energy Sector:

• Evolution of Renewable Energy efficiency:

India's RE sector has witnessed notable evolution since the early 1970s. Wind systems that began with ~250- kilowatt nameplate capacity have reached 3MW, 4MW, and 5MW in India. Solar modules have seen a similar evolution from 50 watts to 750-watt panels with efficiency growing from 6-7% to ~25%.

• India’s RE target 2030:

Indian government has set itself a target to reach 500GW of RE installed capacity by 2030. This would comprise 60% solar energy and 40% wind energy, excluding hydroelectricity. RE currently constitutes ~30% of India’s energy mix.