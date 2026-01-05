UltraTech, JK Lakshmi Among Axis Securities’ Top Picks Amid Positive Cement Outlook For Q3— Check Target Price

Business NewsResearch ReportsUltraTech, JK Lakshmi Among Axis Securities’ Top Picks Amid Positive Cement Outlook For Q3— Check Target Price
Cement Q3 Preview: Axis Securities remains positive on UltraTech Cement, JK Lakshmi Cement as structural plays on India’s infrastructure growth.

05 Jan 2026, 12:51 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Axis Securities Sees Strong cement demand in Q3 FY26; UltraTech, Dalmia Bharat among top picks.</p><p>(Photo source: Envato)</p></div>
(Photo source: Envato)

Axis Securities projects cement demand to grow 7–8% in FY26, supported by infrastructure push and housing activity. Price recovery and margin improvement are expected in Q4 FY26 as peak season begins.
