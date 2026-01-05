UltraTech, JK Lakshmi Among Axis Securities’ Top Picks Amid Positive Cement Outlook For Q3— Check Target Price

Axis Securities projects cement demand to grow 7–8% in FY26, supported by infrastructure push and housing activity. Price recovery and margin improvement are expected in Q4 FY26 as peak season begins..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Axis Securities Report.Axis Securities remains positive on the dynamics of the cement industry based on the following factors:Demand MomentumWith demand projected to rise 6–8% CAGR over the next two years, fueled by infrastructure, housing, and commercial real estate, strong government spending through FY26–FY27 will further support volume growth.Capacity ExpansionWith large capex planned by FY27-28 and 100+ mtpa of new grinding capacity, India’s cement industry is set for a major expansion, boosting capacity and supply chain efficiency.Margin supportIndustry consolidation, cost efficiencies, and operational improvements are set to boost margins over the medium term, even with seasonal fluctuations.Policy tailwindsLower GST, increased infrastructure spending, and a revival in realty and rural housing create a favourable backdrop for long-term profits..Top Picks: Axis Securities remains positive on UltraTech Cement, Dalmia Bharat, and JK Lakshmi Cement as structural plays on India’s infrastructure growth (.Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Laurus Labs, Biocon, Rubicon Lead Motilal Oswal’s Top Picks As Q3 Healthcare Outlook Brightens — Check Details.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.