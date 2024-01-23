UltraTech Cement Q3 Results Review - Upside Capped; Valuation Includes Everything: Yes Securities

UltraTech Cement Ltd. reported inline revenue growth of + 8% YoY supported by + 6% YoY volume and + 2% YoY net sales realisation growth in Q3 FY24. Surprisingly, the total cost/tonne came lower than expectation, which declined 3% YoY resulted in Ebitda/tonne of Rs 1192, up by + 32 YoY in Q3 FY24.

Ebitda / adjusted profit after tax grew by + 39/68% YoY to Rs 33/18 billion on account of eased cost and healthy profitability.