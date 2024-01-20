UltraTech Cement Q3 Results Review - Strong And A Robust Outlook Enhances Optimism: Systematix

UltraTech Cement Ltd.’s Q3 FY24 revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax were in line with our expectations. Domestic volumes grew 5% and total volumes grew ~6% YoY to 27.3 million metric tonne, clocking capacity utilisation of 82%.

Net sales realisation, which is one of the best in the industry stood at Rs 6,127/ tonne up 2.1% YoY and QoQ. Consolidated Ebitda came at Rs 32.5 billion, up by 39.3% YoY (27.6% QoQ).

Blended Ebitda/tonne rose a staggering 31.9% YoY to Rs. 1,191 led by continual reduction in power and fuel expenses.