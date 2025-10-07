UltraTech Cement, JK Cement Are ICICI Securities' Top Pick In Cement Pack — Q2 Results Preview

Business NewsResearch ReportsUltraTech Cement, JK Cement Are ICICI Securities' Top Pick In Cement Pack — Q2 Results Preview
The brokerage maintains its positive stance on the cement sector.

07 Oct 2025
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Cement demand was impacted by a combination of – severe and extended monsoons, inauspicious period for new construction and demand-deferral owing to GST rate cut.

(Photo source: Freepik)

The brokerage views the recent GST rate cut (from 28% to 18%) as a ‘shot-in-the-arm’ for the cement sector, potentially inducing a demand uptick. While demand in H1 FY26 is estimated to have improved just 2–4% (despite a low base – impacted by India’s general elections last year), it expects strong recovery – in high single-digit – in H2 FY26E.
