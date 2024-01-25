Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q3 Results Review - Growth Outlook Strong, Maintain 'Buy': Axis Securities

New product scale-up in the secured business along with focused efforts on building the liability effort should keep Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd.'s business growth momentum strong over the medium term.

The reverse merger is nearing its completion and is expected to conclude by Q4 FY24 post the requisite approvals.

We largely maintain our net interest income estimates, while we revise our earnings estimations downwards by 2-3% over FY24-25E to reflect a slower-than-anticipated opex ratio improvement.