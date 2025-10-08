Business NewsResearch ReportsTVS Motor To Eicher Motors — Axis Securities Lists Top Picks In Automobile Space Ahead Of Q2 Results
TVS Motor To Eicher Motors — Axis Securities Lists Top Picks In Automobile Space Ahead Of Q2 Results

Auto Q2 Results Preview: Axis maintains a cautiously optimistic view on the auto sector, underlining macro positives but emphasizing a selective stock-picking approach due to ongoing margin headwinds.

Demand for entry-level vehicles is expected to improve further on account of the current GST rate cut.

GST rate cut, income tax relief, wedding season demand, expectations of the 8th pay commission announcement, and rural-focused government budgets may improve rural sentiments in the coming months.
