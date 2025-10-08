TVS Motor To Eicher Motors — Axis Securities Lists Top Picks In Automobile Space Ahead Of Q2 Results

GST rate cut, income tax relief, wedding season demand, expectations of the 8th pay commission announcement, and rural-focused government budgets may improve rural sentiments in the coming months..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Axis Securities Report.We expect positive earnings with improvement across certain companies, due to an increase in domestic demand, supported by the GST rate cut and the festive season. We also anticipate the tractor segment to perform better than the two-wheeler/passenger vehicle/commercial vehicle, supported by favourable monsoon and higher water reservoir levels, leading to a revival in rural demand. Additionally, export volume recovery is supporting earnings visibility in FY26 and beyond. PV sales are expected to improve on a high base, while new product launches from certain OEMs in the SUV segment are anticipated to drive growth. Demand for entry-level vehicles is expected to improve further on account of the current GST rate cut. We anticipate mid-single-digit growth for CVs, and two-wheelers/tractors may witness high single-digit to low double-digit growth in the near term. GST rate cut, income tax relief, wedding season demand, expectations of the 8th pay commission announcement, and rural-focused government budgets may improve rural sentiments in the coming months. Given these factors, we remain selective in our approach towards OEMs under our coverage. For Q2 FY26, our top earnings plays are: Auto OEMs: TVS Motors, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp. (M&M - Non-Coverage) Auto Ancillary: Sansera Engineering, Endurance Technology, Minda Corporation..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Tax Tweak Could Deliver Margin Bonanza For Indraprastha Gas, Says Motilal Oswal Maintaining 'Buy'.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.