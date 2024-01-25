TVS Motor Q3 Results Review - Robust Quarter; New Launches To Boost Growth: Axis Securities

TVS Motors Ltd. Q3 FY24 numbers were largely in line with our revenue and Ebitda estimates with a beat on profit after tax. Revenue (inline) grew by ~26% YoY (1% QoQ), mainly led by higher sales volumes (up ~25%/2% YoY/QoQ). Ebitda (inline) grew by ~40% YoY (3% QoQ), mainly led by gross margin expansion on account of commodity softening and price hikes taken during the year partly offset by higher marketing expenses towards new product launches.

Gross margin’s improved by 183 basis points YoY (32 bps QoQ) basis to ~26.3%. Profit after tax grew by robust ~68% YoY (11% QoQ) and 9.7% beat largely on account of higher other income (Rs 73 crore).