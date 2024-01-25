TVS Motor Q3 Results Review - Mixed Bag Performance: Yes Securities

TVS Motor Company Ltd. Q3 FY24 results were mixed given revenue/Adjusted profit after tax came in line while Ebitda missed our estimates by ~5% led by higher ad-spends due to festive.

Gross margin expanded ~180 basis points YoY (+30 bp QoQ) at 26.3% led by benign raw material. Key operating metrics such as Ebitda/vehicle increased further to Rs 8400/unit (+12.1% YoY/ +0.3% QoQ).

Going ahead, margin expansion to continue given soft raw material and favorable mix. With iQube production run-rate ramped up to ~25,000 units/month and more launches planned (in 5- 25 kwh capacity, both in two-wheeler and three- wheeler segments), TVS Motor continues to focus on EV ramp-up.

We continue to believe TVS Motor is better placed among two-wheeler original equipment manufacturers both in ICE and EVs led by better product acceptability which should drive further market share gains.