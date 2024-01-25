TVS Motor Q3 Results Review - Further Aggression On EV Expansion: Prabhudas Lilladher

TVS Motor Company Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 revenue was largely in-line versus our and consensus estimates, while Ebitda margin beat our estimate (it was in-line vs consensus). Higher export realisation, favorable input cost and better product mix helped on the margin side.

TVS Motor plans to ramp-up its electric vehicle volumes with network expansion (doubling in a quarter) and product expansion in FY25 in domestic market and also export EVs globally.

Urban demand was strong for the industry which TVS Motor believes should continue, while rural demand has shown initial signs of pick-up. On exports side, recovery has not been as expected, however, worst seems to be behind us.