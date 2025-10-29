Business NewsResearch ReportsTVS Motor Gets 'Buy' Upgrade From Motilal Oswal Post Strong Q2 Results — Check New Target Price
TVS Motor Gets 'Buy' Upgrade From Motilal Oswal Post Strong Q2 Results — Check New Target Price

Given its consistent outperformance, which is likely to continue going forward, Motilal Oswal upgrades TVS to Buy from Neutral.

29 Oct 2025, 09:23 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>TVS Motor Company posted its highest-ever quarterly sales of 1.5 million units this quarter, up 22.7% YoY. (Photo: TVS Motor Instagram)</p></div>
TVS Motor Company’s Q2 PAT at Rs 9.1 billion was below our estimate of Rs 9.9 billion, even as the Ebitda miss was just 2%. PAT miss was largely driven by higher interest and depreciation expenses, along with a loss on the fair valuation of its investment in TVS Supply Chain. Backed by GST rate cuts, management expects two-wheeler demand momentum to sustain in 2H and TVS to continue outperforming going forward.
