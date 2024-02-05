Tube Investments Of India Q3 Results Review - Miss Across All Businesses: Motilal Oswal

We reduce our FY24E/FY25E consolidated earning per share by ~4% each to factor in near-term weakness in the standalone business.

We now value its electric vehicle vertical (ex- small commercial vehicle) at Rs 350 per share in the sum-of-the-parts after assigning value to its electric-heavy commercial vehicle business.

The stock trades at 64.3 times/51.6 times FY24E/FY25E consolidated EPS. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating and a target price of ~Rs 4,025 (premised on March- 26 SoTP).