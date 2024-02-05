Tube Investments Of India Q3 Results Review - Miss Across All Businesses: Motilal Oswal
TI Clean Mobility Pvt. Ltd. likely to see more fund raise.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy
Motilal Oswal Report
Tube Investments of India Ltd.’s Q3 FY24 result was operationally weak as there was a miss across all business divisions. Amid near-term challenges, the next lag of growth is likely to be driven by new order wins, especially in the metal forms division and a recovery in underlying two-wheeler volumes.
We reduce our FY24E/FY25E consolidated earning per share by ~4% each to factor in near-term weakness in the standalone business.
We now value its electric vehicle vertical (ex- small commercial vehicle) at Rs 350 per share in the sum-of-the-parts after assigning value to its electric-heavy commercial vehicle business.
The stock trades at 64.3 times/51.6 times FY24E/FY25E consolidated EPS. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating and a target price of ~Rs 4,025 (premised on March- 26 SoTP).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Mankind Pharma Q3 Results Review - Robust Growth In India Coupled With Strong Exports: Nirmal Bang
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.