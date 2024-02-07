Triveni Turbine Q3 Review - Exports Prospects Provide Comfort For Continued Growth Momentum: Yes Securities
Triveni Turbines continues its dream run helped by a sustained broad based revenue growth
Yes Securities Report
Triveni Turbine Ltd. reported another quarter of revenue growth in early 30s with similar growth reported in both domestic and export businesses. The product revenue growth outpaced aftermarket revenue growth which was contrary to the trend of last two quarter.
Triveni Turbine's Ebitda margin was maintained at 19.4% on a YoY basis as the impact of an improved gross margin on the one hand and a sharp increase in other expenses got nullified.
Adjusted profit after tax grew ~30% YoY due to a higher tax rate of 27.9% while profit before tax margin expanded 40 basis points YoY to 21.9%. While order inflow maintained strong momentum growing 26% YoY, domestic order inflow saw a decline of 7% and exports grew 67% YoY.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
