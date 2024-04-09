TRAI February Data - Gross, 4G Subscribers Continue To Grow: Motilal Oswal
Reliance Jio continues to lead in wireless gross subscriber and wired broadband addition
Motilal Oswal Report
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has released the subscriber data for February 2024. The key highlights are as follows:
Gross subscriber base showing healthy momentum:
The industry’s gross subscriber addition was healthy at 3.9 million month-on-month (versus +2.2 million in January 2024), taking the total base to 1,165 million. The additions were led by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel Ltd., which added 3.6 million/1.5 million subscribers month-on-month. Vodafone Idea Ltd. lost 1.0 million subscribers month-on-month (versus 1.5 million loss in January 2024).
The active subscriber base grew by 1.5 million month-on-month to 1,052 million (versus +2.7 million adds in Jan-24).
For the last nine months, growth in the active subscriber base has slowed to an average addition of 1.0 million per month. RJio and Bharti Airtel continued to gain by 1.2 million/1.5 million month-on-month (versus 1.1 million/3.6 million in Jan-24). Vodafone Idea lost 1.1 million subscribers (versus 1.7 million in Jan-24).
