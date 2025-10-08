TRAI Data — Subscriber Addition Trend Stable In August; RJio’s FWA Subs Base Scaling Well: ICICI Securities

Bharti Airtel’s active subs rose 1.3 million, Vodafone Idea’s dipped 0.1 million and Reliance Jio’s active subs increased 2.3 million in Aug’25 – a stable trend..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..ICICI Securities Report.The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has released its data on subscribers for August 2025. Industry-wide active subs base rose 3 million month-on-month. Bharti Airtel’s active subs rose 1.3 million, Vodafone Idea’s dipped 0.1 million and Reliance Jio’s active subs increased 2.3 million in Aug’25 – a stable trend. BSNL’s active subs declined 0.5 million. Industry-wide mobile broadband (excluding -fixed wireless access) subs net add rose 3.7 mn. Bharti’s MBB net add was 1.8 mn, and subs market share was at 31.8%, up 7bp MoM on an active basis; Reliance Jio’s was at 51.6%, up 23bp. Vodafone Idea saw a dip of 0.1 mn subs and its market share stood at 13.8% (4 bp MoM dip). RJio’s FWA subs were at 8.9 mn, up 0.89; but also includes unlicenced band radio-FWA from Aug’25. RJio has a dominant 80.6% market share in FWA; Bharti’s net add was 0.19 mn at 2.1 mn subs..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Data Preview — CPI Inflation To Moderate To Around 1.4% In Sept; August WPI Seen At 0.43%: Nirmal Bang.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.