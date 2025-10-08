Business NewsResearch ReportsTRAI Data — Subscriber Addition Trend Stable In August; RJio’s FWA Subs Base Scaling Well: ICICI Securities
TRAI Data — Subscriber Addition Trend Stable In August; RJio’s FWA Subs Base Scaling Well: ICICI Securities

Bharti Airtel’s active subs rose 1.3 million, Vodafone Idea’s dipped 0.1 million.

08 Oct 2025, 04:09 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vodafone Idea saw a dip of 0.1 million subs and its market share stood at 13.8%.</p><p>(Photo: Robin Worrall /Unsplash)</p></div>
Vodafone Idea saw a dip of 0.1 million subs and its market share stood at 13.8%.

(Photo: Robin Worrall /Unsplash)

Bharti Airtel’s active subs rose 1.3 million, Vodafone Idea’s dipped 0.1 million and Reliance Jio’s active subs increased 2.3 million in Aug’25 – a stable trend.
