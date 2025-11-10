Torrent Pharma, Apollo Hospitals, Hitachi, Somany, Lupin, J Kumar, MCX, Aster, Amber & More Q2 Review

HDFC Securities recommends 'Add' rating for Somany, J Kumar, Aarti Industries, Aster, Hitachi, Torrent Pharma, 'Buy' call for Amber Enterprises, MCX, Lupin, Cummins, Apollo Hospitals.
The brokerage believes Torrent Pharma is well-poised for steady growth, led by a strong branded franchise (new launches, consumer wellness, traction in Brazil—new launches in chronic) and gradual turnaround in US generics (profitability improvement and new launches) and Germany (tender wins), with margins steady around 32-34% over the next few years.