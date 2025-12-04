Top Picks For Dec: DRChoksey Lists 6 Stocks With Double-Digit Upside; HDFC AMC, TCS & More — Check Full List

Investors seeking a balanced portfolio exposure across cement, FMCG, IT, banking, asset management, and pharma may find DRChoksey's ideas attractive for December. (photo source: Envato)
As 2025 draws to a close, Deven Choksey Research has unveiled its InvestPro Top Idea Picks for December, spotlighting six high-conviction stocks across diverse sectors. These recommendations are backed by strong fundamentals, resilient business models, and promising growth trajectories, offering investors potential upsides ranging from 13.9% to 25.6% over the next six months.