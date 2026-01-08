Business NewsResearch ReportsTitan’s beYon Launch Spurs Growth Bets, Says Motilal Oswal Maintaining 'Buy' — Check Target Price, Upside
ADVERTISEMENT

Titan’s beYon Launch Spurs Growth Bets, Says Motilal Oswal Maintaining 'Buy' — Check Target Price, Upside

Titan does not expect beYon to cannibalize its other jewelry brands.

08 Jan 2026, 09:45 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Titan launched its first lab-grown diamond store under the brand 'beYon – from the House of Titan’ in Mumbai.<em>&nbsp;&nbsp;</em>(Photo: beYon insta page)</p></div>
Titan launched its first lab-grown diamond store under the brand 'beYon – from the House of Titan’ in Mumbai.  (Photo: beYon insta page)
Titan launched its first lab-grown diamond store under the brand 'beYon – from the House of Titan’ in Mumbai. The launch marked its formal retail entry into the fast-emerging LGD jewelry business.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT