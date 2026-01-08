Titan’s beYon Launch Spurs Growth Bets, Says Motilal Oswal Maintaining 'Buy' — Check Target Price, Upside

Titan launched its first lab-grown diamond store under the brand 'beYon – from the House of Titan’ in Mumbai. The launch marked its formal retail entry into the fast-emerging LGD jewelry business..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Motilal Oswal Report.Motilal Oswal has reiterated its Buy rating on Titan Company Ltd. with a target price of Rs 5,000, implying a potential upside of 17%, citing strong growth prospects and strategic expansion into the Lab-Grown Diamond segment through its new brand ‘beYon – from the House of Titan’.The brokerage highlights that Titan’s entry into LGDs marks a significant diversification beyond its core jewelry brands (Tanishq, Mia, Zoya, CaratLane). The LGD category, currently accounting for only 2–4% of the studded jewelry market, offers meaningful growth potential given India’s low penetration (12–15% vs ~100% for gold) and rising gold prices..That said, given the strong beat in Q3 FY26 business update, the brokerage raises its EPS estimates by 2-5% over FY26-FY28 and maintain Buy with a target price of Rs 5,000 (60x Mar’28 P/E)..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Devyani International Set For 30% Upside On Sapphire Merger Says Motilal Oswal — Check Rating, Target Price.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.