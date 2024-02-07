Timken India Q3 Results Review - Another Quarter Of Subdued Performance: Centrum Broking

Timken India Ltd. continues to disappoint on revenue front in Q3 FY24 as well. Revenue remained almost flat (0.5% up) YoY to Rs 6,122 million (centrum – Rs 5,714 million / consensus – Rs 6,425 million). December- 23 results presentation of Timken Co, U.S. have highlighted that organic revenue “up” in India though. We estimate ~35% YoY decline in export to Rs 793 million led to flat revenue performance.

However, improvement registered in gross margin YoY by 99 basis points to 40.5% (centrum – 41.5%). This coupled with 8% YoY decline in employee cost arrested Ebitda margin fall to just 27 bps YoY to 16.7% (centrum – 16.7% / consensus-19.1%).

With no YoY growth in revenue coupled with a 26% YoY drop in other income off-set the gains led by a surprising YoY decline of 8% and 6% in the employee cost and depreciation respectively and a flat tax rate.