Time To Get More Positive On Indian IT Services Now, Says Motilal Oswal As It Upgrades Rating To 'Overweight'

Indian IT services' share in Nifty profits has been stable at 15% for the past four years, whereas its weight in the benchmark index is now at a decadal low of 10% (from 19% in Dec’21).
(Photo: Kaitlyn Baker/ Source: Unsplash)
Motilal Oswal maintains positive view on Indian equities on the back of an improving earnings momentum, reasonable valuations, a sustained whatever-it-takes approach of policymakers, robust macro markers aided by prospects of a thaw in geopolitical relations, and likely bottoming of FII selling.