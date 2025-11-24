Business NewsResearch ReportsTime To Get More Positive On Indian IT Services Now, Says Motilal Oswal As It Upgrades Rating To 'Overweight'
ADVERTISEMENT

Time To Get More Positive On Indian IT Services Now, Says Motilal Oswal As It Upgrades Rating To 'Overweight'

Motilal Oswal raises Indian IT services to mild-overweight by trimming its position in consumer discretionary and healthcare names.

24 Nov 2025, 10:30 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian IT services' share in Nifty profits has been stable at 15% for the past four years, whereas its weight in the benchmark index is now at a decadal low of 10% (from 19% in Dec’21).</p><p>(Photo: Kaitlyn Baker/ Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Indian IT services' share in Nifty profits has been stable at 15% for the past four years, whereas its weight in the benchmark index is now at a decadal low of 10% (from 19% in Dec’21).

(Photo: Kaitlyn Baker/ Source: Unsplash)

Motilal Oswal maintains positive view on Indian equities on the back of an improving earnings momentum, reasonable valuations, a sustained whatever-it-takes approach of policymakers, robust macro markers aided by prospects of a thaw in geopolitical relations, and likely bottoming of FII selling.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT