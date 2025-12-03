Time Technoplast: Motilal Oswal Projects 44% Upside, Maintains 'Buy' On Attractive Valuation

Business NewsResearch ReportsTime Technoplast: Motilal Oswal Projects 44% Upside, Maintains 'Buy' On Attractive Valuation
Motilal Oswal reiterates Buy rating on Time Technoplast; robust outlook and attractive valuation signal 44% upside.

03 Dec 2025, 02:58 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Time Technoplast is a leader in industrial packaging and composite products in India and ranks among the top three players globally.</p><p>(Photo Source: Company website)</p></div>
Time Technoplast is a leader in industrial packaging and composite products in India and ranks among the top three players globally.

Motilal Oswal has reaffirmed its Buy rating on Time Technoplast, citing a robust outlook and attractive valuation. The brokerage sets a target price of Rs 289, implying a 44% upside from the current market price of Rs 200. The recommendation is backed by strong growth prospects in value-added products, capacity expansion, and margin improvement initiatives.
