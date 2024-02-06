Thomas Cook India Q3 Results Review - Strong Margin Improvement Across Segments: Systematix

Thomas Cook India Ltd.reported revenue/ Ebitda/profit after tax growth of 23.2%/ 82.2%/ 344.6% YoY respectively. Revenue growth was driven by continued buoyancy in the travel space with robust double-digit growth in travel and related services (+30.9%) and leisure hospitality and resorts business (+20.7%).

Ebitda margin expanded 200 bps YoY to 6.2% led by reduction in operating expenses (-221 bps) led by cost reengineering and automation initiatives. Adjusted PAT stood at Rs 824 million.