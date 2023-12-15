Thermax - Range Of Offerings On Energy Transition: Motilal Oswal

We attended Thermax Ltd.’s analyst meet where company demonstrated its innovative technologies and bespoke solutions for the green solutions segment to cater to energy transition needs of customers. Through its two subsidiaries Thermax Onsite Energy Solutions Ltd. and First Energy Pvt. Ltd., company offers a range of products and services across bio energy and renewable.

It also has lined up plans to enter into coal gasification and electrical energy solutions including electric pumps.

We expect Thermax to continue to invest in these initiatives over next few years. These new products, though higher in pricing than traditional products by 30- 40% but will be return on investment accretive based on energy cost savings.