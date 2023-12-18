Thermax - Green Solutions To Drive Next Leg Of Growth: Prabhudas Lilladher

At the recent Thermax Fest held on December 15th, 2023, Thermax Ltd. showcased its innovative solutions across coal gasification, bio-CNG and biomass fuels, green hydrogen, renewable hybrid energy, construction chemicals, water, cooling and heating technologies, Thermal thermal heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and industrial asset management.

Although international manufacturing has not worked out as planned, there are some opportunities in Africa, Middle East and South East Asia. India, however, remains the fastest growing market for Thermax’s offerings and the company is looking to capitalise on opportunities arising out of government policies on carbon footprint reduction, green energy, wastewater treatment, etc.

Meanwhile, the chemicals business is unrelated to the energy transition theme, yet is expected to grow strongly over the next four-five years.