Technology - SaaS Companies Factor In CY24 Demand Akin To CY23: ICICI Securities
Swifter AI adoption could provide fillip to demand
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
We have analysed the just-concluded quarter results of global SaaS companies with whom Indian IT players have ‘sellto’ and ‘sell-with’ partnerships. We observe:
CY24/FY25 revenue growth guidance issued by companies such as Salesforce, ServiceNow, Snowflake and Workday undershoots their growth rates recorded in CY23. While commentaries and guidance from these companies point to some improvement in client spending, partly triggered by AI adoption, they envisage the demand environment to remain akin to CY23 as clients focus on productivity improvement in CY24/FY25.
Clients are increasingly heeding to the necessity of architectural adjustments to their IT systems and data to actually take advantage of Gen AI.
This is evident in strong growth in data and cloud products of SaaS companies.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.